Tanda doctor among 5 new cases in Kangra

Five more persons, including a 28-year-doctor from Tanda medical college, tested positive in Kangra district yesterday. The doctor was posted in the Covid ward and was in quarantine.

Others are a 62-year-old tea vendor from Paprola, 50-year-old head constable posted at Panchrukhi police station, a person from Kulthi panchayat near Kangra, who had returned from Jalandhar, and a Haryana Police constable, who had returned to his native Jamanabad village in Kangra district from Panchkula on April 30.

The OPD in Tanda medical college, which resumed recently, was suspended as a Covid patient visited the hospital and stayed there from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Sources said a resident of Kulthi panchayat had returned to the district on May 9. The health authorities had taken his sample yesterday. He was asked to stay in home quarantine.

However, the villager visited the Tanda medical college this morning to collect his report and stayed in the hospital for more than two hours. When the hospital authorities came to know that the person was a positive patient, they immediately suspended the OPD. Four workers of the Tanda medical college, who had come in close contact with the patient, had also been quarantined.

There was panic in Paprola and Palampur. A resident of Paprola, who ran a tea shop on a roadside in Banuri near Palampur, tested positive. The person had no recent travel history. The health authorities were expecting that he got the infection from a taxi driver.