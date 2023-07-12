224 Routes of HRTC Restored after Rain, bus Service Started for Shimla-Chandigarh

Shimla: HRTC has restored bus service on 224 routes in the state. Bus service from Shimla to Chandigarh-Delhi has been resumed.

On Tuesday evening, HRTC had stopped night services from Shimla to Chandigarh Delhi due to a road collapse at Chakki turn(Mod) near Parwanoo on the Shimla-Kalka highway.

Now these services have been restored again. 363 HRTC buses stuck in different areas of the state have returned to their respective depots. However, HRTC 316 buses are still stuck in many areas of the state.

Bus service has not yet been restored on 1193 routes across the state. HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said that as soon as the state’s roads are restored, HRTC will resume bus service on all routes.