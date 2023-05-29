39 Projects Worth 280 Crore Stuck in NABARD, Expected to be Approved in June

Shimla: The state government is waiting for the approval of the big project in NABARD. 280 crore projects have been sent for approval from the month of April. After the approval of these projects, the construction work will start.

39 DPRs have been prepared for these projects proposed after the month of April. NABARD’s share of these projects is likely to come in the first quarter of the year.

This time the Public Works Department has set a target of getting more than 120 projects approved in the current financial year. Which will be more than ten percent from the last financial year.

It may be noted that in the last financial year, 106 projects came under Himachal’s share. In lieu of the construction of these projects, the state got an amount of Rs 559.35 crore. Work on many of these projects has already started.

The special thing is that two months of the current financial year are about to pass. But in these two months, no road construction project has been approved so far this year.

The Public Works Department has been continuously sending projects since the month of April and so far 39 DPRs have been sent. All these projects are likely to be approved in the month of June.

On the other hand, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Ajay Gupta says that projects are being sent regularly to NABARD for approval. It is expected that the project for the first quarter of the financial year will be approved in the month of June.