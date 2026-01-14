State govt to urge Centre to roll back cut in duty on New Zealand apples

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has said that the state government will urge the Centre to cancel the agreement to reduce the import duty on New Zealand apple from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

“The Chief Minister will meet Union Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister and the Prime Minister and appeal to them to withdraw the reduction in import duty on apple as it will drastically hit the apple growers of Himachal, Kashmir and Uttarakhand,” said Negi following a meeting of the representatives of apple growers and stone fruit growers associations with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Pointing out the impact the reduced import duty will have on local apple industry, Negi said the arrival of the NZ apple with reduced import duty from April to August would hit both stored and fresh apple.

“The apple stored in CA and cold stores would not get remunerative prices if the NZ apple arrives in April. In June, it will compete with our high-density produce. And in July and August, which is our peak harvest season, it will hit our delicious production,” said Negi.

The growers, meanwhile, pointed out that the NZ agreement would encourage other countries to demand reduction in import duty, which will further worsen the situation for the apple growers.

“The trade discussions with the US are in advanced stages, and there are rumours that the US is pushing for zero import duty. Similarly, countries like Iran, Turkey and China will also demand cut in import duty.

If apple from these countries arrive here with reduced import duty, the local apple industry will be decimated,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

The arrival of the imported apple as early as in April will hit stone fruits as well. “Stone fruits are fetching good prices in the months of April and May because apple is not available in the market at this time.

The availability of imported apple at this time will hit stone fruit growers as well,” said Deepak Singha, president of the Stone Fruit Growers Association.