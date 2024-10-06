73rd Wildlife Week: Mini-marathon held at Keylong in Lahaul & Spiti

A mini-marathon was organised at Keylong as part of the 73rd district-level Wildlife Week celebrations in Lahaul and Spiti today. The event commenced from the Deputy Commissioner’s office and concluded at the Willing Bridge, promoting wildlife conservation and ecological balance.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana flagged off the marathon and participated in the race, encouraging residents to support wildlife protection and cleanliness.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, SP Mayank Chaudhary, Officer Commanding Ravi Shankar and various departmental officials joined the marathon, emphasising community involvement in wildlife conservation efforts.

The MLA also initiated a tree planting project at Karadang.