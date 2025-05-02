Black market ticket sales on social media suspected for IPL match in Dharamsala

Tickets for the IPL match between Punjab Kings XI and Lucknow Super Giants scheduled for May 4 at Dharamsala international cricket stadium are currently unavailable online or offline.

However, tickets for the match are being offered on social media, raising suspicions that some individuals may be trying to sell them on the black market.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) director Sanjay Sharma stated that tickets were sold transparently on both online and offline platforms. He added that if some people have exploited the system to sell tickets at a premium on social media, it is up to the police to investigate.

Dharamsala, being a tourist spot, attracts large numbers of cricket spectators for IPL matches. According to sources, about 20 per cent of the tickets are distributed as passes to the local administration and other pressure groups, including political leaders and their followers.

Hoteliers have alleged that the distribution of free passes often prevents tourists from getting tickets. They have appealed to the IPL organisers to sell more tickets to spectators to boost tourism in the area.

The Dharamsala stadium has a seating capacity of 22,000 and is generally packed during IPL matches. The police and local administration have to make special arrangements to organise these matches, including deploying additional personnel to manage traffic.

After each match, the scenario becomes chaotic as hundreds of vehicles rush towards McLeodganj, leading to traffic jams. Dharamsala will host three IPL matches in May, with the first match scheduled for May 4 between Punjab Kings XI and Lucknow Super Giants.