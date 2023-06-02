After 24 Years in June, Shimla gets a Cold Night like January, Know the Weather Forecast for Four Days

Shimla: Due to the changed weather in Himachal Pradesh, after 24 years in June, the capital Shimla has got January-like cold nights. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the year 1999, on June 4, the minimum temperature of the city was 9.4 degrees. From the year 2000 to 2022, the mercury was recorded between 11 and 14 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa has also registered a decrease after the year 2013. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was 4.4 degrees on Wednesday night. Earlier in the year 2013, the minimum temperature in Kalpa was 2 degrees.

The maximum temperature recorded a decrease of 12 degrees from normal. In some parts of the state, the weather may remain bad for five days.

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of rain on June 2 at some places in the plains, middle and high mountains of the state.

During this, a yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. However, the weather is expected to improve after June 3.

The weather is expected to remain clear in the plains on June 4 and 5. While it may rain at one or two places in the middle and high mountains.

maximum temperature in degrees Celsius

Hamirpur 30.4

Una 29.4

Nahan 27.6

Kangra 25.9

Bilaspur 25.0

Soln 23.5

Dharamshala 21.5

Shimla 20.2