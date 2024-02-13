Farmer movement started again with these demands

Farmer Movement 2.0 has started and in this sequence, farmers from Punjab have left for Delhi march. These farmers are preparing to enter Haryana through Amritsar Delhi-National Highway. Due to this, tight security has been done at the Shabhum border in Ambala. The border has been completely sealed.
The biggest demand of the farmers is regarding the minimum support price from the government. Farmers have a total of 12 main demands. Regarding these demands, a meeting was held with Union Minister Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and farmer leaders on Monday evening in Sector 26 in Chandigarh.
12 demands of farmers
- The government should enact a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.
- A complete loan waiver scheme for farmers and laborers should be implemented.
- Re-enforce the Land Acquisition Act 2013 across the country, ensure written consent from farmers and compensation four times the collector rate.
- Punishment to the culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre and justice to the affected farmers.
- Withdraw from the World Trade Organization and ban all free trade agreements.
- To provide pension to farmers and agricultural labourers.
- Compensation to the families of farmers killed during the Delhi agitation and job to one member of the family.
- The government should cancel the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.
Providing 200 days of employment per year by linking it with farming and a daily wage of Rs 700 under MNREGA.
- Strict penalty on companies manufacturing fake seeds, pesticides and fertilizers and improvement in seed quality.
- Constitution of a National Commission for chilli, turmeric and other spices.
- To ensure the rights of the indigenous people over water, forest and land by stopping the companies from looting the land of the tribals.