Himachal Govt committed to uplifting weaker sections, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that his government was according top priority to the upliftment of weaker sections to create a just and equitable society, where everyone had access to opportunities and resources.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said his government has launched various schemes to benefit these sections so that they could lead a dignified life. The state government is providing a grant of Rs 1.50 lakh to SC, ST and OBCs with less than Rs 50,000 per annum for construction of houses under the Swaran Jayanti Ashray Yojna. He said Rs 17.25 crore has been spent under this scheme during the last financial year, benefitting 1,150 homeless persons.

Sukhu said the state government is also offering a scheme to make the weaker sections of society to become self-sufficient by imparting them training in professional courses and offering financial assistance for purchase of necessary equipments to start their ventures. He said the state government is providing computer training free of cost to children from weaker sections.

He said Rs 1,000 per month stipend is being given during training and Rs 1,500 during the six-month proficiency training in government offices, with 3,637 persons benefitting. Sukhu said the state government is funding education, health, social, economic, skill development, drinking water sports, sanitation and solar energy sector for the minority. He said a common centre at Kaza is being constructed with an outlay of Rs 12.77 crore. He said 11 projects worth Rs 25.45 crore have been approved by the government for the benefit of minorities.