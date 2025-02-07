Himachal government school students embark on first-ever foreign exposure trip

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a week-long international exposure trip for students of government schools in Shimla on Friday.

This marks the first-ever foreign exposure trip for government school students in the state, with 50 students being sent to Singapore and Cambodia.

“This is one of several initiatives we have taken to improve our education system. Several decisions have already been taken, and many more are in the pipeline,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Twenty students each have been selected from Class XI and XII based on their performance in the Class X board examination.

Ten spots have been allocated to students who have excelled in sports and cultural activities.

“We had never thought that we would ever be sent on a foreign trip by the education department. We are so excited and happy to go on this trip,” said one of the students going on the tour.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the idea was to reward children who excelled in academics and other co-curricular activities and offer them global exposure.

“We are facing a significant challenge in declining enrollment in government schools. The foreign trip, along with several other measures we have taken, is aimed at bringing students back to government schools,” said Thakur.