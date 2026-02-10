Himachal Government’s financial health won’t affect OPS, salaries, welfare schemes: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today categorically said that his government would not discontinue the old pension scheme (OPS) being extended to employees, despite severe financial constraints.

While talking to mediapersons before leaving for Delhi here today, the Chief Minister said notwithstanding the projections given by the Finance Department, everybody would continue to get their salaries and pensions like before.

“My job is to generate resources and move forward with the money that we have,” he added.

“I assure that no scheme for the poor and needy will be stopped. I understand the pain and suffering of the poor and needy. I know how to struggle against odds and emerge victorious,” the Chief Minister said.

He said had BJP been voted to power in the 2027 Assembly polls, they would have discontinued OPS. “My father was an employee and I understand the pain of an ordinary family which depends on pension,” he said.

He also refuted statement of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that the invite for attending the presentation by the Finance Department had been extended by Secretary (Finance) which was not in accordance with his stature. He showed the copy of the letter sent by him to the former CM.

“While we are fighting for the rights of the state, the BJP is desperate to get back to power. It is shameful that while we are fighting for protecting Himachal’s interest, which is supreme, LoP is asking BJP cadres to gear up for the polls,” he said.

He added that BJP leaders from Himachal along with all seven BJP MPs must meet the Prime Minister to seek the continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

The Chief Minister said the Congress regime got only Rs 17,000 crore RDG, but the government exercised fiscal restraints to run the state efficiently.

“While the BJP regime got Rs 5,4000 crore as the RDG in five years, our Congress regime got a mere Rs 17,000 crore in the last three years, despite which we have not let the development works get affected,” he said.

“We will move forward by generating our resources, the way we earned Rs 3,800-crore income from our own resources in the last three years,” said Sukhu.

He lashed out at Leader of Opposition and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur for making irresponsible statements.

“It is really sad that the BJP leaders are exhorting their workers to get ready for the elections. Governments will keep coming and going but what is important is that we understand the pain and problems of the people,” he said.

“The treasury was surplus when Jai Ram Thakur was CM despite that he did not pay pending arrears to the employees,” Sukhu said.

“I urge LoP and the BJP MLAs to join hands with us in the fight for protecting the rights of people of Himachal. “Governments keep changing but the withdrawal of RDG will affect all governments in future so it is time to rise above political petty considerations to protect the interest of Himachal,” he said.

Sukhu said the Centre was meting out a step-motherly treatment to Himachal by withholding the RDG.