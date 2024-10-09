Bus crash on Solan-Shimla highway injures 30, including Nepalese labourers

At least 30 passengers were injured, with 6 sustaining serious injuries, when an Uttarakhand depot bus crashed into a tipper and plunged into a tunnel yard below the Solan-Shimla National Highway-5 this afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1.50 pm near Kandaghat, as the bus was travelling from Shimla to Tanakpur. On board were Nepalese labourers returning home after working in the apple orchards of upper Shimla.

According to the tipper driver, who was driving ahead of the bus, the bus was being driven rashly and negligently. However, passengers claimed that the bus developed a mechanical defect, causing it to overturn

Six passengers suffered serious injuries, with four referred to IGMC Shimla and two rushed to Solan Regional Hospital. The remaining passengers received preliminary treatment at the Kandaghat hospital and were discharged.

The local administration swiftly responded to the incident, providing assistance to the Nepalese passengers. Efforts are underway to retrieve luggage from the bus, enabling the passengers to continue their journey in other vehicles.