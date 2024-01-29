Alert of heavy rain and snowfall in many districts of Himachal

Shimla: Heavy rain and snowfall is forecast in the higher reaches of many districts of Himachal Pradesh. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, due to the activity of two consecutive western disturbances, the intensity of rain and snowfall is likely to increase for the next 2-3 days from January 30-31.

During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla (including Shimla city and surrounding areas).

On January 31, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. Rain and snowfall are expected to continue in the state till February 3.

Temperature likely to remain below normal

There is also a possibility of thunderstorm, lightning over lower hills or plains, and gusty wind at isolated places over mid-high hill areas during this period.

The average maximum temperature is likely to remain below normal during this period. While the minimum temperatures are likely to be normal for the plains and below normal for the central and higher hills.

Light snowfall on high peaks including Rohtang Pass

There was a sudden change in the weather on Sunday and light snowfall occurred on the higher peaks including Rohtang Pass. Light snowfall occurred on higher peaks including 13,050 feet high Rohtang, Baralacha, Kunjam passes.

The cold has increased due to snowfall on the high peaks. Facing dry cold in January. Due to the minus temperature in Lahaul, water is freezing in rivers and drains.

Tourists should follow these guidelines

Tourists and locals have been advised not to travel to snowfall sensitive areas.

Follow any traffic advisories issued in this regard.

Follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments.

Check traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

minimum temperature

Minimum temperature in Shimla 5.8, Sundarnagar 2.0, Bhuntar 1.6, Kalpa -2.0, Dharamshala 5.2, Una 3.4, Nahan 7.1, Palampur 5.0, Solan 2.4, Manali 1.7, Kangra 6.8, Mandi 2.5, Bilaspur 4.4, Hamirpur 3.5, Dalhousie 2.7, Jubbarah. tty 7.3, Kufri 4.5, Narkanda 2.0, Bharmour 4.5, Reckong Peo 0.4, Seaubag 0.5, Dhaulakuan 5.2, Barthin 2.6, Samdo -3.9, Paonta Sahib 7.0, Sarahan 2.0 and Dehragopipur recorded 7.0 degrees Celsius.

