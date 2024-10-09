Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurates first trauma centre at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the state’s first Trauma Centre at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Shimla, built at a cost of Rs 33 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the establishment of this Trauma Centre, equipped with facilities similar to those at AIIMS in New Delhi, would strengthen emergency services in the state and provide improved healthcare services to the patients in critical situations.

“The centre will utilise advanced machinery and modern technology-equipped beds for patient care. As many as 30 doctors, 80 nurses, paramedical staff and technicians have been deployed at the Trauma Centre, ensuring round-the-clock services,” the Chief Minister added.

Sukhu said his government’s efforts to reform health sector were yielding positive results.

“In the first phase, IGMC and Tanda Medical College will be equipped with all modern facilities within a year. The other medical colleges will also be provided high-quality healthcare services,” he said.

The Chief Minister added, in the past one year, 720 posts of various categories had been approved for IGMC Shimla.

“The government is planning to conduct walk-in interviews for MD and senior resident doctors. Additionally, 200 new posts of doctors will soon be filled, with more recruitment planned to meet international standards for doctor-to-patient and doctor-to-nurse ratios,” he said.

CM Sukhu added that an advanced MRI machine would be installed at IGMC at a cost of Rs 27 crore, with tenders already issued for the procurement of robotic surgery equipment and CT scan machines for the state’s medical colleges. Additionally, a PET scan machine worth Rs 20 crore will be installed at IGMC’s Cancer hospital. The state government has also signed an agreement with AIIMS to streamline the procurement of medical equipment.

The Chief Minister also participated in the closing ceremony of the three-day annual programme ‘Stimulus-2024’ at IGMC. He announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the students and said that Rs 5 crore each would be provided for the construction of two hostels for undergraduate doctors at IGMC, which will be completed within 18 months.