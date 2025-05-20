Chaitanya, Ritika crack CLAT

Chaitanya Thakur and Ritika of Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, have cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) organised by National Law Universities Forum for 2025. Both students were honoured by the school management at the school here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naina Lakhnapal, principal of the school, said that this achievement of the students had added another feather to the school’s cap.

She said that the success was the result of relentless hard work of the teachers and students of the institution.

She added that regular counselling, expert mentoring and preparedness for competitive examinations are regular features of the school.

She congratulated Chaitanya and Ritika on their success.