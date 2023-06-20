Kiratpur-Manali four-lane facility will be available from July itself, construction work could not be completed

Shimla: In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a foreign tour from June 21 to 24. At the same time, the central government has not confirmed to NHAI when this four-lane will be inaugurated.

At present, the four-lane has been completely closed for traffic from Swarghat to Mandi Bharari in Bilaspur, so that the remaining work can be completed at the earliest.

At the same time, the company has accelerated the work. Due to the recent rains, Lhase has started falling in places on the four-lane. Because of this the work is increasing.

Talking about the construction work from Garamora to Nerchowk, till now the four-lane has been connected till Harabagh of Sundernagar. Beyond this, the construction work of the bypass is going on.

Apart from this, the work of flyover is going on in Zakatkhana. At the same time, the construction work of a parallel tunnel is going on in the scissor turn, due to which the main tunnel has been closed.

On the other hand, due to the foreign tour of the Prime Minister, now NHAI has got time to complete the rest of the work. It is being speculated that the Prime Minister will dedicate this four-lane to the people in the beginning of July.

Recently BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda took the complete report of the construction work of Fourlane from NHAI officials. He had said that he cannot say yet when it is to be inaugurated.

Something can be said only after studying the report. According to sources, Nadda has given instructions that the remaining work should be completed soon.