Student undertaking against drug abuse must at time of admission

In a major move to curb rising drug abuse among the youth, the state’s Directorate of Higher Education has directed all government, Sanskrit and private colleges in the state to implement a mandatory student undertaking on drug abuse at the time of admission.

As per an official order issued by the Director of Higher Education to all principals of government and private colleges in the state, he directed the principals to ensure that at the time of admission, each student is required to submit a signed undertaking declaring their awareness of the consequences of drug abuse and committing to remain drug-free.

The step came after DGP Ashok Tewari, in a letter, had requested the Secretary (Education) to immediately issue necessary directions to all educational institutions, including private schools, colleges, and professional/technical institutes to ensure that at the time of admission, each student is required to submit a signed undertaking declaring their awareness of the consequences of drug abuse and committing to remain drug- free.

The DGP had also suggested to encourage the students to take pledge against drugs on Government of India website http:// pledge. Mygov.in/fight against drug abuse. “After the pledge, students may download their certificate from the website.

The purpose of this measure is not punitive, but to foster individual accountability, psychological deterrence and institutional responsibility in combating drug abuse from the grassroots level,” mentioned the DGP in the letter.

Expressing concern over the state of drug abuse in the state, the DGP had mentioned that Himachal Pradesh is currently confronting menace of trafficking and abuse of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances accompanied by illegal cultivation of cannabis and opium crops in various parts of the state.

“Of utmost concern is the fact that a significant portion of the affected population comprises the youth, including school-going children and college students, making this not only a law enforcement issue, but a societal emergency that threatens the future of an entire generation,” mentioned the DGP.