Now online registration in employment office, Labor and Employment Department will start service from tomorrow

Shimla: Now there will be no need to go to the employment office to get registered in the employment office. Youth will be able to register their names in the office of Labor and Employment Department through online medium.

There will be no need to go to the employment office to submit the documents. Youth can upload self attested documents on the website of Employment Exchange.

Labor Commissioner and Director Employment Mansi Sahay Thakur said that now from August 1, 2023, the Labor and Employment Department has provided the facility of online registration to the youth of the state on self-certification basis in employment offices.

For this purpose, they will have to go to https://eemis.hp.nic.in/ and log in and get online registration done by filling the desired information on self-certification basis and uploading the relevant documents.

Similarly, application for renewal of registration can also be made on the above mentioned portal. A YouTube video has also been made by the department for information related to the registration process in employment offices.