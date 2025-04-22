NCC launches drone training course in Kullu

The 1 HP Air Squadron NCC, Kullu, has initiated a pioneering drone training course in collaboration with premier institutions IIT-Mandi and NIT-Hamirpur.

Launched yesterday, the programme aims to enhance technological capabilities within the NCC framework. Organised under the NCC Directorate, the course features 20 trainees and will run until May 4.

Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, Commanding Officer of 1 HP Air Sqn NCC, highlighted the strategic vision behind the initiative.

“The course includes participation from Aero Modelling Instructors, Ship Modelling Instructors, Girl Cadet Instructors, and PI Staff from eight different groups of the Directorate,” he said.

“We’re using a cascading model — training instructors first so they can later train cadets in their respective groups. This ensures standardised and wide-reaching drone training.”

The collaboration brings significant technical value. IIT Mandi’s dedicated drone lab and NIT Hamirpur’s engineering expertise offer participants hands-on experience in drone assembly, operation, maintenance, and application in civil and defence sectors.

The programme has also attracted interest beyond the NCC. Organizations such as ABVIMAS Manali, Himachal Pradesh Police, HPPWD, Fire Services, and DDMA have shown enthusiasm.

“While many of these organizations own drones, they often lack trained personnel. The final three days of the program will address this gap with sessions at the DC conference hall in Kullu and practical flying at Dhalpur ground,” Sharma added.

The Wing Commander emphasised the relevance of drone technology in Himachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain, frequently impacted by flash floods, snow, and roadblocks.

“Drones can be used for geotechnical surveying, enabling rapid 3D mapping of affected regions. They are also effective for traffic monitoring and regulation.”

He further underlined their role in disaster response. “Drones can access cut-off regions post-floods or landslides, making them ideal for search and rescue.

They are especially valuable for locating stranded or injured trekkers,” he said. Apart from this, drones offer significant advantages in aerial photography, videography, and infrastructure monitoring.