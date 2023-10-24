Golden opportunity to take online coaching, read full news

Shimla: MMM Mission will provide free coaching to the unemployed youth in the state, so that the passing percentage which is continuously decreasing in the state can be improved. In this, MMM Mission will give admission on first come first serve basis.

The number of admissions has been fixed at around 100. MMM Mission is going to give a golden opportunity to the youth to build their future.

In this regard, MMM Mission founder MK Thakur, who previously held the post of Patwari, has taken up the responsibility of guiding the youth for the upcoming Patwari recruitment examination.

It is noteworthy that in the last Patwari recruitment examination, out of three lakh candidates, 1195 Patwaris could not be found, which is a matter of regret for the state.

Due to which MMM Mission will provide one month free online coaching to the youth of the state.

In this, after the minimum number of 100 students is completed, the batch will start next month, in which admission will be available on first come first serve basis. Interested students can get information by sending WhatsApp message on 8894718087.