Shimla’s pristine air quality attracts tourists post-Diwali

After the Diwali celebrations, Himachal has shown promising air quality with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Shimla remaining comfortably below 50. This has attracted tourists to the hill queen.

The other towns across Himachal also reported experiencing normal to good levels.

Environment experts credit a growing awareness of ‘Green Diwali’ practices and an increasing shift towards using green crackers for the improvement.

Suresh Atri, an environmental expert from the Himachal Pradesh Environment Department, highlighted efforts to promote eco-friendly celebrations.

“We have established nine monitoring stations across the state to keep track of noise and air pollution levels, monitoring suspended particles,” said Atri.

He said, “There has been a considerable improvement when compared to data from previous years, with our results showing about a 30% to 40% reduction in pollution. The educational and awareness programmes are indeed changing people’s attitudes.”

Tourist hotspots such as Dharamsala, Manali, Kullu and Sundernagar are reporting air quality at consistently safe levels.

However, Atri acknowledged challenges in industrial zones like Baddi, Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb, where pollution levels are higher.

“Compared to other north Indian states, Himachal’s air quality is favourable. Himachal offers fresh air, sunlight and a healthy environment. Come and enjoy this wholesome atmosphere, which will benefit both physical and mental health,” he added.

Tourists visiting Shimla are taking notice of the healthier environment, praising the fresh air, scenic beauty and cleanliness. A tourist from Delhi, Swati, told ANI, “The air quality here is excellent as compared to Delhi. There’s greenery everywhere, and it feels refreshing. The situation in Delhi is alarming–the pollution and smog blanket the city. We need to preserve this purity for the sake of future generations.”

Another tourist, Sanjeev Bhootani from Chandigarh, expressed similar sentiments, saying, “Coming to Shimla has been wonderful. I can breathe freely here, and the fresh air and beautiful atmosphere have completely uplifted my spirits. Shimla feels like a heaven compared to the crowded and polluted cities.”