Centre clears Rs 140-crore bridge projects proposed by HP Govt

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh today informed that the Ministry of Rural Development had accorded clearance to the bridge projects proposed by the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), batch-I of 2024-25. The approval follows the recommendations of the empowered committee and the compliance report submitted by the state government.

The approved projects include the construction of 21 bridges of a total length of 970.772 meters, amounting to Rs 140.90 crore. Of this, Rs 126.81 crore will be provided by the Ministry of Rural Development, while the state government will contribute Rs 14.09 crore. These projects are expected to significantly enhance rural connectivity, particularly in districts such as Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Mandi.

Vikramaditya Singh has expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for approving these projects.

“The clearance comes with specific conditions to ensure the highest quality standards. The state government will verify hydraulic data, catchment area calculations, geo-technical investigations and structural designs before tendering,” he said.

Additionally, he said, a Bridge Management Cell with expert manpower will be established to oversee project execution.

“The government will also deploy independent inspectors and ensure rigorous quality checks, including pile integrity tests and acceptance load tests as per IRC norms,” he said.

The PWD Minister said that these bridges would provide all-weather connectivity to remote areas, strengthening the road network and improving accessibility for rural communities.