CID documents leaked, FIR lodged against unknown persons in HP

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons for allegedly leaking Himachal Pradesh CID’s information and documents.

Sources said the Superintendent of Police (SP), State CID, had filed a complaint in the police station at Chotta Shimla in which it was alleged that someone had unlawfully leaked CID’s confidential information that was being used to defame the state CID as well as the state government.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 59 (Public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent), 60 (concealing plans to commit a crime), 61 (criminal conspiracy), 305 (theft of a government property), 336(4) (forgery with the intent to harm someone’s reputation) and 353(2) (punishing individuals who make, publish, or circulate false information, rumors, or statements) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), 2023.

The action came after a confidential information and documents of CID department were leaked and were widely published in the media at state and national levels a few months ago.