If you are planning to travel with family, then definitely include these places in Himachal in your list.

Himachal Pradesh’s natural beauty and its pure and serene environment make it a popular tourist destination. This is the reason why the name of Himachal Pradesh comes at the top in the list of people who are fond of traveling.

There are many hill stations in Himachal Pradesh where people from India and abroad come to visit. If you also want a break from the crowded and noisy life of the city, then you can visit these places.

In this article, we will tell you about the famous hill stations of Himachal Pradesh –

Manali

Manali is one of the most famous hill stations in Himachal Pradesh. Manali is a part of the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh and is situated between the snow-clad slopes of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges.

Situated at an altitude of 1950 meters above sea level, this hill station is famous for its natural beauty. The lush green forests, flower-bedecked fields, and fresh water flowing in the river make tourists fall in love with this place.

Tourists get relaxed by coming here. This hill station has many temples, museums, and famous villages. Tourists do trekking on the high mountains here and enjoy the beauty of the place.

Shimla

Shimla is the capital of Himachal Pradesh as well as the most popular hill station of Himachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of 2200 meters, it is one of the most beautiful places in the country.

Shimla’s Mall Road, Ridge, and Toy Train are very popular among the tourists visiting here. There are also many historical temples and buildings in Shimla, which people come from far and wide to see. The beauty and pure environment of this city attract tourists to come here.

Dharamshala

Dharamshala, located 17 km from Kangra Valley, is one of the most popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh.

The snow-clad Dhauladhar mountain ranges here are the highlight of the place and make it one of the most beautiful tourist places in the country.

Dharamsala is also known as the holy abode of the Dalai Lama. The city is divided into two parts with different altitudes.

Its lower part is known as Dharamshala town and upper part is known as Mcleodganj. Tibetan culture is found in Dharamshala and there are many holy places of Buddhism.

Kasauli

Kasauli is one of the most famous hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. It is a small hill town on the way from Chandigarh to Shimla, situated at the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains.

Kasauli, situated in the south-west part of Himachal Pradesh, is a peaceful town away from the hustle and bustle of the cities.

The city of Kasauli, situated amidst the beautiful forests of deodar, is famous for the grand Victorian buildings built by the British.

Kasauli’s natural beauty and serene environment make it one of the most special tourist places in Himachal.

Spiti Valley

Spiti Valley, situated at an altitude of 12,500 feet above sea level, is one of the most famous places in Himachal Pradesh. This valley is surrounded by the Himalayas which make this place very special.

Spiti Valley has cold deserts, snow-capped mountains, winding roads and picturesque valleys that attract tourists.

This place fills the tourists visiting here with excitement and adventure. Spiti Valley is one of the coldest places in the country and this place is covered with thick snow for almost 6 months of the year.

Kinnaur

Kinnaur, located at a distance of about 235 km from Shimla, is one of the most popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh. This place is famous as the Land of God.

Kinnaur is situated between Sutlej, Baspa and Spiti river and this place is famous for its lush green plains and beauty of rocky mountains.

Kinnar Kailash of Kinnaur is very popular among the tourists and the tourists coming here definitely go to see Kinnar Kailash.

It is believed that Kinnar Kailash belongs to Lord Shiva and Shivling and along with this the relation of this mountain is told in the stories of Pandavas.

There are also many old Buddhist monasteries and temples in Kinnaur which are considered very sacred and tourists come from far and wide to see them.

