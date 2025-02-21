Tattapani is state’s new adventure tourism hub

The state government’’s efforts to promote tourism are beginning to bear fruit as Tattapani in Mandi district has transformed into a thriving adventure destination, often referred to as “Mini Goa”.

The state government is making significant strides in positioning the region as a premier tourism destination, with particular emphasis on water-based adventure tourism. With the introduction of still water activities in lakes and reservoirs, the area is rapidly becoming a hotspot for adventure and thrill-seeking tourists.

Tattapani is located 55 km from the state capital, Shimla, and is renowned for its natural beauty, hot springs, and serene lakes.

Situated on the banks of the Sutlej river, this area offers a unique blend of scenic mountains, religious places, and now, exciting recreational water activities. Tourists flock to Tattapani not only for its spiritual heritage, linked to the meditation of sage Jamdagni, but also for the revitalising experience of bathing in its sulphur-rich hot springs.

Thanks to the state government’’s tourism policy, a range of thrilling water activities have been introduced at Tattapani lake.

Visitors can now enjoy jet skiing, speed boating, bumper boating, banana rides, e-foiling, water skiing and ATV bike rides. As of now, the lake is equipped with eight jet skis, 10 speed boats, one bumper boat, one banana ride, two jetovators, four e-foils, two water skis, and two ATV bikes, all operated under the supervision of trained guides and instructors.

These activities have not only added to the region’s appeal but have significantly boosted the local economy.

Around 200 to 250 people have found employment directly or indirectly due to the surge in tourism. Out of these, approximately 35 individuals are employed directly in the water sports activities, while over 200 more have secured indirect employment, including in hospitality and services for the growing number of tourists.

Local business owners have also benefited from the increased footfall, as more visitors are spending on accommodation, food and other services.

Historical significance and growing popularity

Beyond its natural beauty, Tattapani holds historical and cultural significance. It is a revered religious site, with a long-standing belief that sage Jamdagni meditated here.

The area’’s hot spring, rich in sulphur, has been used for centuries for its supposed healing properties. The area’s importance was underscored when Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, inaugurated the hot spring in September 1952.

Additionally, Nobel laureate, world-famous poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore also visited Tattapani in 1938, cementing its place in India’s cultural history.

Tattapani draws visitors from across the country. Previously, tourists visiting Shimla, the ‘Queen of Hills,’ would only travel as far as Kufri, Naldehra, Mashobra, or Narkanda, but now many are extending their trip to include a visit to Tattapani.

The introduction of water sports activities at the Tattapani reservoir has led many visitors to extend their stay by an extra day, which benefits the hospitality sector in Shimla and surrounding areas.

Surge in tourist traffic and economic impact

Local businesses have seen a marked increase in footfall, with approximately 100 vehicles arriving daily during peak tourist season, bringing 400 to 500 visitors to Tattapani each day. As a result, both local hotels and restaurants have experienced a boost in business, and the state has also benefited from additional revenue.

According to Prem Raina, secretary, Tattapani Water Sports Association, the area now attracts over 50,000 to 60,000 tourists annually, further establishing Tattapani as an emerging adventure tourism hub. The growing number of visitors has also led to increased interest from tour operators and service providers in the region.

Tattapani’s transformation began in 2015 when the Kol Dam created a reservoir on the Sutlej, which then led to the formation of the lake.

Following the government’s initiative to promote still water activities, regulations were put in place and Tattapani Travel became the first registered agency in Himachal Pradesh to offer water sports activities.

Trained pilots, certified by the National Skill Training Institute in Goa, ensure that all activities are conducted safely and professionally.

With a combination of adventure sports, natural beauty, historical significance and employment opportunities for the local community, Tattapani is quickly becoming one of Himachal Pradesh’’s most sought-after tourist destinations, marking a new era for the state’s tourism industry.