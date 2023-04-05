Approval of Double-Lane from Spiti to Leh, 125 kilometer Route Cleared, Army will Reach Borders Easily

The central government has taken a big decision for strong fortification of the areas adjacent to the China-occupied Tibet border. The Central Government has given its in-principle approval for the construction of a strategic road to Ladakh via Spiti Valley of Himachal.

With the construction of this road, the Indian Army will be able to easily reach the borders of Ladakh throughout the year through the Hindustan Tibet road. The Spiti valley of the Lahaul-Spiti district will be directly connected to Leh by the Double-lane road.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been working for a long time on the construction of this strategic road. BRO has completed the ground-level survey and sent its DPR to the Ministry of Defense for approval.

The special thing about this route is that it will mostly pass through plains and general hilly areas. This route will remain open throughout the year despite heavy snowfall.

Army, tourists, and common people have to cross only through 12 thousand feet high Tagling-La pass. BRO will construct about 125 km of new road and take it out to Tso Moriri Lake in Korjok, Ladakh.

The work of double-laning of about 211 km of road from Korjok to Leh is also going on. This road to be built from Spiti’s Kaito will connect to Manali-Leh Highway in Upshi of Ladakh.

The special thing is that only the Tagaling-La pass falls on this road, whereas on the existing Manali-Leh road, Baralacha, Tangalangla, and about half a dozen passes have to be crossed.

There is no glacier between the proposed route from Kaito to Korjok. In case of heavy snowfall, this route will be closed only for two months in a year.

Rohtang via Manali-Leh route Due to 20 feet of snow in the winter season, the Manali-Leh road remains closed for traffic for six to seven months in a year. hdm

Tourism Business will Increase

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Namgyal Tshering said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his approval for the construction of the Kaito-Korjok road.

With the construction of the road, the country’s army will be strengthened, while the tourism business in Ladakh and Spiti will increase.

