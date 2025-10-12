Climate change devastates Lahaul-Spiti apple growers

Lahaul and Spiti, long known as a cold desert with predictable seasons, is now grappling with unsettling climatic changes.

Once characterised by a mild monsoon and heavy winter snowfall, the region has seen a dramatic shift in weather patterns in recent times.

This year, unseasonal heavy snowfall in the first week of October has devastated farmers, particularly those dependent on apple cultivation.

The snow came at a critical time, just when the apple crop was ready for harvesting. Instead of collecting the fruit, farmers watched in despair as their apple-laden trees buckled under the weight of snow, damaging fruit and trees.

Orchards in the Lahaul valley have suffered severe losses and many farmers have reported up to 80 per cent crop damage.

“This is the worst we have seen in years,” says Ramesh Rulba, a local farmer. “Our orchards were full of apple, ready for picking. Then it snowed suddenly and branches laden with fruit broke under the weight of snow.”

Other farmers like Mohan Lal Relingpa echo similar concerns. “The weather is no longer predictable. We are seeing heavy rain during the monsoon, less snow during the winter and now early snowfall in October. How do we plan our agricultural activities in such conditions?”

Many residents and farmers believe that the climatic shifts accelerated after the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway in October 2020.

The opening of the tunnel led to a drastic increase in the tourist inflow into Lahaul from Manali, influencing the local environmental conditions.

While scientific studies are yet to confirm a direct link, locals are convinced that the ecological balance has been disturbed.

Former Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur and present MLA Anuradha Rana have also raised concern over melting glaciers and rapid climatic shifts in the district. Both leaders have demanded a scientific study to assess the impact of these changes and explore mitigation strategies.

“The melting of glaciers and these erratic weather patterns must not be ignored,” says Ravi Thakur. “The livelihood of our farmers is at stake. We need data, research and above all, a plan,” he adds.

Traditionally, the cold desert climate of Lahaul and Spiti ensured a stable farming environment with predictable snow-fed irrigation and well-timed seasons.

But now, frequent heavy monsoonal rain and reduced winter snowfall have become a norm, disrupting this balance and threatening the sustainability of agriculture in the district.

Apple farming forms the economic backbone of the region but the recent snowfall has dealt a major blow to the local economy. The affected farmers are demanding compensation and long-term support from the government.