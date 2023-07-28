Flood alert in five districts till 2 pm today, Monsoon loss continues

Shimla: There is a possibility of flood in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh till 2 pm today. In view of this, the Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert regarding flash flood.

These districts include Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi districts. Local people and tourists have been asked to stay away from rivers and drains. It has been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the concerned departments.

Orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Center Shimla for heavy rains in many parts of the state today. Whereas Yellow Alert has been issued for 28 and 29 July. The weather is likely to remain bad in the state till August 2.

Vehicular movement has come to a standstill on hundreds of roads in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides at many places due to heavy rains. This time, so far in the monsoon, there has been a loss of Rs 5,491.16 crore in the state.

Orange Alert Heavy rain continues in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. Vehicular movement has come to a standstill on hundreds of roads due to landslides at various places. At the same time, many water supply schemes and power transformers are also disrupted.

183 people have lost their lives. 653 houses collapsed while 6,711 houses were damaged due to the flood. During this, 68 incidents of landslides and 51 incidents of flash floods have been reported.

Wednesday night in Guler 74.2, Saluni 62.2, Sarahan 54.0, Chuwadi 41.0, Sundernagar 37.6, Jogindernagar 31.0, Kheri Chamba 29.6, Dharamsala 25.2, Rohru 25.0, Nagrota Surian 24.8, Dalhousie 21.0, Bharmour 16.0, Rampur Bushahr 12.0 and 10.0 mm in Manali Rain has been recorded.

Where is the minimum temperature

Shimla minimum temperature 16.4, Sundernagar 22.7, Bhuntar 20.9, Kalpa 14.2, Dharamsala 20.2, Una 24.0, Nahan 23.1, Keylong 13.6, Palampur 19.5, Solan 20.2, Manali 17.0, Kangra 23.1, Mandi 22.0, Bilaspur 24.4, Chamba 22.7, Dalhousie 15.0 , Jubbarhatti 19.9, Kufri 15.0, Kukumseri 14.3, Narkanda 13.5, Bharmour 14.0, Paonta Sahib 26.0 and Dehragopipur recorded 24.0 degrees Celsius.