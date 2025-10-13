What does Virbhadra Singh’s statue in Shimla mean for Congress, family and party workers

In a significant tribute to one of Himachal Pradesh’s most iconic leaders, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will unveil the statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla on Monday.

The event marks an emotional and symbolic moment for the Congress, Singh’s family, and thousands of party workers across the state.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Shimla on Sunday afternoon, where she was received by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Public Works Minister and Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh, along with other senior leaders and dignitaries at Annadale Ground.

The ceremony would also see the presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, HPCC President and Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil and several other senior party leaders.

The unveiling of the statue, organised by the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation chaired by Vikramaditya Singh, had originally been scheduled for June 23, on Virbhadra Singh’s birth anniversary.

However, the event was postponed due to devastating floods and heavy rainfall that struck the state earlier this year.

Speaking to ANI, Pratibha Singh expressed deep pride and gratitude: “It is a matter of immense honour that Smt. Sonia Gandhi is unveiling the statue. Her presence sends a strong message not just to Himachal Pradesh but across India—that the Congress never forgets its tall leaders. This moment is not only personal for our family but a proud occasion for the entire party.”

She further added that the statue’s location, near those of historic leaders like Dr YS Parmar, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reflects Virbhadra Singh’s stature and contribution to the state’s development.

Virbhadra Singh, fondly known as the “raja sahib”, served as Chief Minister for six terms, holding office for nearly 23 years, a record that makes him one of the longest-serving political leaders in the state’s history.

His political legacy continues through his family, with both Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh currently serving in key roles in the Congress.

The state government, under the leadership of CM Sukhu, has ensured elaborate security and preparations for the high-profile ceremony. The unveiling is expected to draw hundreds of Congress supporters, ministers, and grassroots workers from all corners of Himachal Pradesh.

For the Congress, the event serves as a rallying point, honouring a towering leader, reasserting its historical roots in the state and reinvigorating its workers.