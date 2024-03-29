HRTC Museum: Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s bus museum to be built in Shimla

A bus museum will be built in Shimla on the lines of Mumbai. The bus museum is being built to mark 50 years of the establishment of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). HRTC bus models, old tickets, old photographs and spare parts of buses will be preserved in this unique museum. There is a unique museum of BEST company buses and trams in Mumbai which remains the center of attraction for tourists visiting Mumbai.

On similar lines, the country’s second bus museum will be established in Shimla. The occasion of completion of 50 years of establishment of HRTC is being celebrated as Golden Jubilee Festival. The corporation has organized video and photo competitions of HRTC buses. In this series, HRTC Bus Museum is now being built. Here models of all types of buses included in the corporation’s fleet from 1974 to 2024 will be displayed.

The corporation has started making models of buses. Models of 6 types of buses have been ready. Work on others is ongoing. In the bus museum, the journey from the beginning of bus service in the state to the operation of electric buses will be shown through models. Baba Bhalkhu Rail Museum of Northern Railway is also located near HRTC headquarters in Shimla. Historical items related to Kalka-Shimla Railway are displayed here. Tourists coming to Shimla will now be able to visit the HRTC Bus Museum along with the Railway Museum. A bus museum is being built to commemorate the completion of 50 years of services of the Transport Corporation in the state. Models of the corporation’s buses will be displayed here. Apart from the local people, this museum will also be worth seeing for the tourists. – Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC