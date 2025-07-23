Panic in Shimla as multiple private schools receive bomb threats

Panic gripped Shimla town on Wednesday after several private schools received emails threatening to blow up the schools.

A number of prominent private schools received the bomb threat emails, saying explosives had been placed in the school buildings.

Taking prompt action, bomb disposal squads along with police teams reached the schools and conducted extensive searches. However, no such explosives were found and the classes resumed later.

Police officials said the situation is under control. They said the police are trying to ascertain the source of the emails.

Earlier, similar threat emails had been received by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, several sessions courts, deputy commissioners’ offices, office of the chief secretary and the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.