Himachal will not cut NPS share in April, Read full News

In Himachal Pradesh, the share of the employees in the National Pension System i.e. NPS has been deducted for the salary of March. This will not be deducted from the April salary, which will be due on May 1.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has announced that after April 1, the deduction of NPS share from the salaries of the employees will stop.

However, there is no preparation for this, nor has the government sought any alternative for this.

The old pension scheme i.e. OPS is being implemented in the state from April 1 onwards. Giving OPS is the first guarantee of Congress.

It was announced by the government to be implemented ten days after coming to power or from the first cabinet meeting. The first meeting of the state cabinet was held on January 13, the day of Lohri.

NPS Share cut has not Stopped

In this meeting, it has been decided to implement the old pension scheme with immediate effect. Despite this, the deduction of NPS share from the salaries of its employees in January and February has not stopped.

This share of NPS is deposited with PFRDA, an agency of the Government of India. 10 percent is contributed by the employees and 14 percent by the government.

Despite the announcement of giving OPS on the day of Lohri, this scheme has not started on the ground till date.

However, recently CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu clarified that from April 1, the share of NPS will stop being deducted. In such a situation, the new system is going to be implemented from April 1.

Government Employees have not yet asked for Options

Government employees have not yet been asked to give option to implement NPS. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that options will be sought from the employees to implement the OPS.

That is, the government employee who does not want to take advantage of OPS, will have to give in writing to remain in NPS. That is, they will give undertaking.

