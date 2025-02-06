CM lays foundation stone of green hydrogen plant

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s vision of making Himachal India’s first green energy state by 2026 received a major boost as he laid the foundation of North India’s first 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Dabhota in Nalagarh tehsil today.

This pioneering project, being developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) in collaboration with Oil India Limited, is set to be established at a cost of Rs 9.04 crore. He directed the officials to ensure its completion within a year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to becoming India’s first Green Energy State by March 2026.

He emphasised that the Dabhota Green Hydrogen Plant marks a major milestone in the state’s renewable energy journey. He said “This initiative is a crucial step in Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to establish itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainability.”

To further this vision, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Limited on April 26, 2023, focusing on the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, geothermal energy, and compressed biogas.

He said that following a detailed assessment, a 4,000-square-meter land parcel in Dabhota was selected for the plant. “As the state’s first large-scale green hydrogen initiative, this project underscores the government’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The plant will utilise power from renewable sources to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, using an alkaline potassium hydroxide solution as an electrolyte. This method significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports a cleaner energy ecosystem,” he added.

The Chief Minister informed that, “With a production capacity of 423 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, the plant will require 13 litres of water per kilogram of hydrogen, sourced from underground reserves via tube wells.

The production process will consume approximately 52.01 units of electricity per kilogram of hydrogen. Annually, the plant is expected to generate 1,54,395 kilograms of green hydrogen.”

He also highlighted the state government’s broader focus on green energy, including its progress toward achieving a 500 MW solar energy target.

MLAs Hardeep Singh Bawa, Ram Kumar Choudhary, Vinod Sultanpuri and Sanjay Awasthi, Vice Chairman HPSIDC Vishal Chambyal, Managing Director HP Power Corporation Limited Harikesh Meena, Director (Personnel and Finance) HP Power Corporation Limited Shivam Pratap Singh, CMD Indian Oil Limited Dr Ranjeet Rath were among those present on the occasion.