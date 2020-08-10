Covid-19: 74-year-old Hamirpur man 13th fatality

As many as 107 fresh Covid cases were reported across the state yesterday, taking the tally of the infected persons to 3,371. One more person succumbed to the deadly infection in Mandi last evening. The death toll now stands at 13.

The highest number of 27 cases were reported from Shimla, 23 from Chamba, 14 from Mandi, 13 from Hamirpur, 11 each from Sirmaur and Solan, nine each from Bilaspur and Kangra and five each from Una and Kullu.

The 74-year-old man who died of the infection at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College & Hospital, Nerchowk, last evening had comorbidities. The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a native of Sardhar village in Hamirpur district.

He had tested positive on July 25 and was referred to the Mandi medical college on July 28. As his condition started deteriorating, the hospital authorities put him on a ventilator.

He died at 9:30 pm on Saturday. His last rites were performed here today.

Power Minister ‘better’

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, who had tested positive for Covid a few days ago, had been doing fine, said MS, IGMC, Dr Janak Raj on Sunday. The minister was shifted to the IGMC from the DDU hospital, a dedicated Covid facility, after he complained of uneasiness and breathlessness on Saturday evening. His two daughters, who were also infected, were also recuperating.

23 positive in Chamba

As many as 23 cases were reported in Chamba district and nine in Kangra district.

In Chamba town, seven persons tested positive. They include four men and two women from the lower Julakhadi area of the town. They were secondary contacts of positive cases.

As many as 16 tested positive from Samote block of Chamba district, including three from Dalhousie, four from Banikhet, four from Devidhara, four from Mail and one from Simni. All three, who tested positive in Dalhousie, were the contacts of a patient.

Nine tested positive in Kangra include five of a family in Shahpur. An Army man of Joll village in Harchakian with a travel history from Jammu and another Army man of Badukhar village near Indora with a travel history from Pathankot were also infected.

7 infected in Solan

Seven persons, including a 20-year old pregnant woman, tested positive in Solan district. Five are from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) belt, one from Arki and another from Solan.

