11 medicines made in HP are substandard, action against ten companies of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization

In the investigation of the Central Drug Standard Control Organization, 11 types of medicines manufactured in ten industries of Himachal Pradesh and toothpaste of a well-known company have been found to be sub-standard.

Apart from this, 35 medicines manufactured in the pharmaceutical industries of other states of the country have also failed to meet the quality standards.

Medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh which have been found to be sub-standard include medicines and injections for the treatment of diabetes, arthritis, vitamin syrup, stomach infection, bacterial infection, and hypertension.

The 11 medicines found to be sub-standard were manufactured at the pharmaceutical industries located at Nalagarh, Baddi, Barotiwala and Gagret, while the toothpaste was manufactured at the unit located at Baddi.

Apart from this, medicines manufactured in the pharmaceutical industries of Jammu, Bangalore, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have also failed in the investigation of CDSCO.

On the basis of the drug alert issued by the CDSCO, the State Drug Controller has issued notices to the concerned companies and summoned their response, besides directing the Assistant Drug Controllers of the concerned areas to visit the industries and submit the reports.

Let us tell you that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization had collected samples of 1497 medicines from different states of the country in the month of March, out of which 48 medicines were found to be sub-standard, while 1449 medicines were found to be correct on the quality scale. -hdm

Even a Toothpaste Failed

In the drug alert for the month of March, 11 medicines manufactured in ten industries of Himachal, including two different batches of one medicine of one company and two different medicines of one pharmaceutical company, have also been found sub-standard in the investigation.

While the toothpaste of a well-known company has also turned out to be sub-standard on the scale of quality.

Action will be Taken Soon

State Drug Controller Navneet Marwah said that show-cause notices have been issued to all the concerned pharmaceutical companies involved in the drug alert issued by CDSCO.

Apart from this, a detailed report has also been called from the Assistant Drug Controllers, whose medicines of pharmaceutical companies are repeatedly being found to be sub-standard.