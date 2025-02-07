Shanan project in disrepair amid ownership dispute

The historic 110 MW Shanan Hydroelectric Power Project, located in Joginder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh, is in a state of neglect as a legal dispute over its ownership continues in the Supreme Court.

The project, built during British rule under a 99-year lease in 1925, was to be transferred to the Himachal Pradesh government after the lease expired in March 2024. However, Punjab has staked its claim, leading to an impasse that has halted essential maintenance and investment.

Originally constructed under an agreement between Joginder Sen, the ruler of Mandi State, and British representative Col BC Batty, the project played a key role in supplying power to undivided Punjab, Lahore and Delhi before Independence.

It features a unique four-stage haulage way network connecting Joginder Nagar to Barot, a scenic village on the banks of the Uhal river. Additionally, the British had built a 120-km narrow gauge railway between Pathankot and Joginder Nagar for transporting heavy machinery to the Shanan complex.

A visit by The Tribune team revealed the deteriorating condition of the power station. Buildings at Winch Camp, Headgear, Kathiyaru and Zero Point are abandoned, while expensive equipment in winch stations is left unattended.

Residential quarters at Barot, including the once-majestic Head Works Engineer’s bungalow, are crumbling. With Punjab halting repairs, turbines, haulage way trolley lines, and other critical infrastructure remain in a state of disrepair.

The tail water from the Shanan project also powers two additional hydroelectric projects at Bassi and Chullah, making its maintenance vital for regional energy needs. The site, once a popular tourist attraction due to its unique ropeway trolley service and picturesque setting, now lies in ruins.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has strongly asserted that the project belongs to Himachal Pradesh, as it is situated within the state’s territory. He stated that after the reorganisation of states in 1966, Himachal was unfairly denied control over the project when it was still a Union Territory under central governance.

Sukhu emphasised the importance of preserving Shanan Power House, not only for its power generation capacity but also as a historical monument that should be protected for future generations. However, with the ownership dispute unresolved and Punjab refusing to invest in its upkeep, the once-iconic hydroelectric project continues to deteriorate, awaiting a decision that could determine its future.