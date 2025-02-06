Heavy snow, rain bring relief to farmers; 71 roads blocked

Heavy snowfall and rain for the second consecutive day has intensified cold wave in Chamba district. A sudden shift in weather on Wednesday morning brought heavy snowfall to the high-altitude regions of Chamba, Bharmour and Pangi, while the lower areas experienced continous rainfall. The drastic change in weather forced many residents to remain indoors.

The tribal Pangi valley, including Sach Pass, Sural, Kumar, Parmar and higher reaches, experienced fresh snow measuring between 1 to 1.5 feet while mid-altitude areas, including Chamba Jot, Khajjiar, Chanju, Salooni, Himagiri, received about 6 inches of snow.

In the Bharmour region, Manimahesh, Kugti, Chaubhia, Khaparans and Kalichhow experienced snowfall of up to 9 cm. The impact of the heavy snowfall has also been felt in Churah subdivision, where heavy accumulation in Bairagarh, Devi Kothi, Chanju Charada, Jhajjakhoti and Sanwal has left the roads snow-covered, disrupting transportation services across multiple routes.

The authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to the increased risk of landslides and road blockages. Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal has advised people to stay indoors unless essential and cautioned vehicle owners against taking risky routes to prevent accidents.

As per the reports of District Emergency Operations Cell, a total of 71 roads were blocked in the entire district, maximum 40 in Pangi, 15 in Bharmour and nine in Salooni. Major roads including Dalhousie-Khajjiar, Chamba-Chowari via Jot and Chamba-Bharmour are blocked.

The PWD authorities have swung men and machinery into action to restore the roads. Sixty-three water supply schemes, including 32 in Bharmour and 25 in Pangi, have been affected. Remote villages have plunged into darkness as 191 electricity transformers have been damaged. Maximum 65 transformers in Pangi, 60 in Tissa and 40 in Bharmour region needed repairs.

Despite the travel disruptions, the snowfall has been a welcome sight for farmers and orchardists, particularly those worried about their crops. The fresh snow and rain have provided the much-needed moisture required for wheat, barley, mustard, onions, garlic, fenugreek, coriander, peas and various vegetable and horticultural crops. Many farmers had been struggling with dry conditions since November, and the crops sown in December had started wilting. However, this fresh spell of precipitation has revived their hopes of a productive season ahead.

For apple growers in the region, this snowfall is particularly crucial. “The snowfall is a blessing for our apple orchards. The moisture from the snow and rain will greatly benefit the crops, ensuring a healthy yield this season,” said Nar Singh, an apple farmer.

Another farmer, Harish Kumar, highlighted the importance of snowfall in maintaining the required chilling hours for apple trees. “This fresh spell of snow has eased our concerns and will help improve soil moisture,” he said.

A wheat grower Ramesh Kumar said the rain had brought much-needed relief to them as they can now hope for a good yield. “We have been staring at big losses as the lack of rains would have adversely hit the wheat crop, which was already sown late due to dry spell of three months from October to December,” Kumar said.

With wheat crop and apple orchards finally receiving the moisture they desperately needed, farmers across Chamba, Bharmour and Pangi are now hopeful of a fruitful harvest in the coming months.