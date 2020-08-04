No let-up in Solan as Himachal tally crosses 2,700

Solan district saw a spike of 27 new cases as 69 new coronavirus cases were detected in the state yesterday. With these cases, the state’s tally has risen to 2,703, including 12 deaths. As many as 10 cases were reported from Shimla.

2 cops infected in Solan

Twentyseven persons, including a 10-year old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a pregnant woman and two policemen from Baddi police station, tested positive in Solan district. Only seven of the 27 people were in quarantine.

Twentytwo among those tested positive were from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt, including two children from Nalagarh, a pregnant woman from Baddi, besides inter-state travellers and direct contacts of the earlier positive patients.

Positive cases included a 37-year-old youth, an inter-state traveller. Three persons, including two patients from ESI Parwanoo and one direct contact of an earlier patient from a quarantine centre, tested positive from Parwanoo.

4 Army men +ve in Kangra

Seven more persons tested positive for corona infection in Kangra today. They include 47-year-old Army man of Nadoh village near Panchrukhi with a travel history from Allahabad, 40-year-old Army man of Banuri near Palampur with travel history from Leh, 40-year-old Navy personnel of Oder near Palampur with travel history from Visakhapatnam, 29-year-old Army jawan of Ladoh near Palampur with travel history from Arunachal Pradesh, a man of Jharkhand, staying at Patti village near Palampur and 34-year-old Army man of Gudli near Nurpur.

10 cases in Una

Una district witnessed 10 new coronavirus cases. Four of those who tested positive were already in institutional quarantine since they had come back from high load zones. However, the remaining six were in home quarantine. One of them is an Army jawan, who was in Leh and reached home in Kutheda Khairla village on July 28.

As per the report, an 85-year-old woman and another 14-year-old girl from a family in Dehlan village had tested positive. Both were primary contacts of a family member who had returned from a hotspot.

As per the District Magistrate’s orders, all serving military and paramilitary personnel coming home from their place of posting will have to be institutionally quarantined.

11 catch virus in Mandi

Eleven new cases were reported from Mandi district. Two are from Sadar Mandi and two from Jarol in Seraj.

According to the district health authorities, one patient is a defence person, who was in institutional quarantine in a hotel and another is a daughter of an infected patient.

The patients have been shifted to nearby Covid care centers in Mandi for medical treatment.

