Shimla, Kufri and Fagu receive season’s first snow

Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and adjoining towns of Kufri and Fagu received the season’s first snow on Sunday evening, while snowfall started in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu in the afternoon.

In several other parts of the state, including Shimla, the temperatures have dipped below normal.

As per the weather department, scattered to fairly widespread precipitation is likely to occur over the next the 12-24 hours.

In Shimla and adjoining areas, light to moderate snowfall is likely in a few pockets. In the evening, snowflakes started falling in Shimla and Kufri but didn’t continue for long.

Light to moderate rain/snowfall is “very likely” at a few places in Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla and Kullu districts.

There’s a forecast for light precipitation at a few places in the districts of Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and Hamirpur. Besides, light rain/snowfall is likely at isolated places over mid and high hills on December 10.

The state has been enduring a dry spell for more than two months now. The fruit growers and farmers have been affected adversely by the prolonged dry spell. The rain and snowfall, as predicted by the weather department from December 8 onwards, will bring a major relief to the farmers.