Waiting-for-commission-pass-job,-hearing-in-Supreme-Court-on-January-20-in-JBT-recruitment-case

The process of batchwise recruitment of JBT has been going on in various districts of the state and in some districts this process has also been completed, but now the candidates are waiting for the recruitment from the commission, because the commission-based recruitment has stopped due to the pending case in the court Is.
The candidates are waiting for the government to present its stand on this matter in the court soon so that the decision comes in favor of the candidates and these recruitments can start.
The matter is now to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 20, only after that the matter will be heard in the High Court as well.
In such a situation, the candidates are waiting for the recruitment to start as soon as possible. In this, recruitment is to be done on 50 percent commission and 50 percent posts on batch-wise basis.
District Vacancy
Bilaspur 239
Chamba 424
Hamirpur 218
Kangra 647
Kinnaur 13
Kullu 225
Spiti 21
market 531
Shimla 287
Sirmaur 352
solon 311
Una 227
Total 3495