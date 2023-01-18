Waiting-for-commission-pass-job,-hearing-in-Supreme-Court-on-January-20-in-JBT-recruitment-case

The process of batchwise recruitment of JBT has been going on in various districts of the state and in some districts this process has also been completed, but now the candidates are waiting for the recruitment from the commission, because the commission-based recruitment has stopped due to the pending case in the court Is.

The candidates are waiting for the government to present its stand on this matter in the court soon so that the decision comes in favor of the candidates and these recruitments can start.

The matter is now to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 20, only after that the matter will be heard in the High Court as well.

In such a situation, the candidates are waiting for the recruitment to start as soon as possible. In this, recruitment is to be done on 50 percent commission and 50 percent posts on batch-wise basis.

District Vacancy

Bilaspur 239

Chamba 424

Hamirpur 218

Kangra 647

Kinnaur 13

Kullu 225

Spiti 21

market 531

Shimla 287

Sirmaur 352

solon 311

Una 227

Total 3495

