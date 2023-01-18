Waiting for Commission Pass Job, Hearing in Supreme Court on January 20 in JBT recruitment case

The process of batchwise recruitment of JBT has been going on in various districts of the state and in some districts this process has also been completed, but now the candidates are waiting for the recruitment from the commission, because the commission-based recruitment has stopped due to the pending case in the court Is.

The candidates are waiting for the government to present its stand on this matter in the court soon so that the decision comes in favor of the candidates and these recruitments can start.

The matter is now to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 20, only after that the matter will be heard in the High Court as well.

In such a situation, the candidates are waiting for the recruitment to start as soon as possible. In this, recruitment is to be done on 50 percent commission and 50 percent posts on batch-wise basis.

District Vacancy

Bilaspur        239
Chamba        424
Hamirpur      218
Kangra         647
Kinnaur        13
Kullu            225
Spiti            21
market        531
Shimla        287
Sirmaur      352
solon          311
Una            227
Total         3495

