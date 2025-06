Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday arrived here for a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

He was received at Annandale by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, ministers and senior functionaries.

The Vice President will be staying at the Raj Bhawan. He is scheduled to visit the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan district on Saturday.