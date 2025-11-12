Community participation must to eradicate drug menace: Himachal Governor

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today called for united efforts to eradicate it through strong community participation. Shukla today inaugurated the four-day International Lavi fair at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

“We must stand together against forces spreading addiction like chitta which is destroying families. While the police had been taking strong action against those involved in illegal drug trade, community participation was essential to completely root out this social evil,” he emphasised.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Governor said the Lavi fair holds immense cultural and trade significance and stands as a living symbol of the state’s glorious traditions. “This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, is not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival that unites tradition, community and cultural exchange,” said the Governor.

Recalling the contributions of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, the Governor said that it was under his leadership that the fair received international status. “Earlier, the Lavi fair was organised through mutual understanding among traders and local communities but today it represents the collective spirit and unity of the people,” he added.

Shukla lauded the organisers for showcasing Himachal’s rich cultural heritage through performances by artists from various districts. “Such festivals provide a platform for promoting traditional arts, music and crafts, thereby keeping alive the customs and values that bind families and communities together,” he said.

The Governor also underscored the importance of environmental conservation, stating, “If we protect the environment, Himachal itself will remain secure and prosperous.” He said that the display of local crafts, woollen products and dry fruits not only highlights Himachal’s cultural wealth but also provides artisans and farmers valuable opportunities to market their products.

He also inaugurated the exhibitions put up by various government departments and organisations and showed keen interest in their initiatives and welfare schemes.

Chairman, State Finance Commission and local MLA Nand Lal said Lavi fair had historical and commercial importance and was especially famous for its trade in woollens. He expressed happiness that sports activities were now being integrated into the fair, enhancing its appeal among the youth.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee Anupam Kashyap honoured the Governor and briefed him about the activities and events being held during the fair.

The folk artists from different regions of the state presented colourful cultural performances showcasing the State’s rich traditions and festive spirit.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Zila Parishad chairperson Chandraprabha Negi, Nagar Parishad chairperson Muskan Negi, Secretary to the Governor CP Verma and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.