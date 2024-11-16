Baddi’s air quality remains poor, vehicular emissions key reason

Vehicular emissions have emerged as one of the key causes of air pollution in the Baddi industrial area, with the air quality index (AQI) dipping by nearly 100 points at night.

From 340 in the day, the AQI plummeted to nearly 240 this morning around 10 am. It was measured at 237 this evening at 6.05 pm by the Central Pollution Control Board, bringing some relief — though it continued to remain unhealthy.

It has failed to show much improvement and has been rated as very unhealthy consistently for days. The index has failed to dip below 200 and has touched as much as 345 earlier this week.

Though as per an action plan drawn out by the state pollution control board in 2020, a study was supposed to be conducted to change the fuel pattern of the industry and opt for a cleaner fuel, no step has been taken in this direction. The study was supposed to give suggestions to opt for a cleaner fuel.

Though IIT-Kanpur studied the source of air pollution and attributed vehicular emission as the biggest contributor, no serious effort has been made to suggest a cleaner fuel.

This lax approach of the state government has exposed the population to a great risk of acquiring air borne disease with children and the elderly facing particular difficulties.

Nearly 10,000 vehicles enter and leave this industrial belt on a daily basis owing to which the air quality shows a steep rise in the day. An analysis of the AQI figures revealed that a difference of nearly 100 points was visible within 24 hours.

The development of green belt in open areas, gardens, parks, community places, schools and housing societies were also suggested to mitigate the impact of air pollution.

Providing air pollution control measures during the demolition of old buildings and new constructions was also mooted but it has remained a mere recommendation. The civic bodies of Baddi and Nalagarh were supposed to take the initiative.

With key infrastructure projects like four-laning of the Baddi-Nalagarh highway and laying of railway tract underway in Baddi, the air pollution was at its worst. The transportation of crushed stones and sand in open trucks also leads to high levels of suspended particulate matter and respirable suspended particulate matter, which comprise the AQI.

Vehicular exhaust, road dust, construction activities, biomass and garbage burning and domestic fuel also contribute to air pollution.

Stack monitoring of process stack and boiler stacks is supposed to be regularly carried out by the state pollution control board.