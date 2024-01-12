Recruitment in Pollution Control Board soon

Shimla: On behalf of Himachal State Public Service Commission, various categories of posts will be filled by HIMUDA for Assistant Law Officer Class-2, Assistant Engineer Electrical, and Assistant Engineer Civil Class-1 in the Pollution Control Board.

Also, the posts of Assistant Manager Law in the Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank will be filled on an online basis, for which applications have been invited. A notification in this regard has also been issued on the website of the Public Service Commission.

Public Service Commission Secretary Devendra Kumar Ratna said that the syllabus and exam pattern for both of these examinations have been put on the website. In this, questions will be sent on MCQ basis in Paper 1. There will be no negative marking in this paper.

A total of 50 questions will be asked in this which will have 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour. Whereas 30 percent of seats of reserved category will be filled in the subject aptitude test.

120 questions will be asked in this and this exam will be of three hours. Along with this, the syllabus has also been uploaded by the Public Service Commission to fill one post of Fracking Machine Attendant in postcode 981.

In this, general English will be of 20 marks, Hindi 20 marks, general knowledge 20 marks, current affairs 10 marks, science 10 marks, social science 10 marks, and reasoning 19 marks.

The screening test will be of 2 hours which will be in offline mode. Along with this, there will also be negative marking in this paper. Complete information for the candidates has been put on the website of the Commission.