Damaged roads in Bir-Billing cry for attention, need immediate repairs

Damaged roads in Bir-Billing, one of the top paragliding sites of the world, need urgent repairs.

Though the monsoon season got over two months ago, the state Public Works department (PWD) has not repaired roads damaged due to heavy rains and flash floods. The condition of most of the roads is deplorable but the authorities concerned seem unconcerned.

The state government wants to make the Kangra valley the tourism capital of the state but it has failed to develop proper infrastructure like better roads, water supply, drainage system and garbage disposal facility in Bir-Billing, which attracts lakhs of tourists every year, most of whom come to enjoy paragliding.

Most of the basic amenities have eluded this major tourist spot over the years. Billing is also a favourite trekking spot for tourists coming to the Kangra valley. Hundreds of foreigners trek via Billing to the snow-covered mountains every season.

The state government had spent over Rs 10 crore provided by Asian Development Bank on the development and expansion of tourism in the Bir-Billing area in the run-up to the international paragliding world championship.

Unfortunately, the state Tourism Department has failed to construct washrooms at this tourist destination.

A Tribune team visited Bir-Billing and found roads full of potholes and garbage, mineral water bottles and plastic rappers littered all over the place. Besides, unplanned and haphazard construction activities in the area are also going on unchecked.

If no timely steps are initiated, this tourist place will lose its charm. The government had recently asked the Deputy Commissioners to identify new tourist spots in the state and offered to release funds for the purpose.

Members of the Bir Hotel Association Dinesh Pal, Satish Abrol and Balwant Rajput say that internal roads in the area are full of potholes and their edges have also eroded deeply, increasing the risk of accidents.

They urge the government to order immediate repair of roads and the concreting of stretches that are damaged during the rainy season every year.

They say that at present, the Tourism Department is merely filling potholes with soil and there is no permanent patchwork and proper strengthening of edges.