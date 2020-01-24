Data of sainik schools admission test hacked

Dharamshala: Data regarding entrance test for admissions to sainik schools has been hacked. Several residents of the Kangra region received phone calls yesterday, demanding money to help their wards clear the examination.

Balbir Kumar, a resident of Lunj area, submitted a complaint to the SP in this regard. Balbir, while talking to The Tribune, said he was surprised when he received a call this morning. “The caller gave me entire details of my child that he had filled the forms for entrance test for admission to Sainik School, Sujanpur in Hamirpur district. The caller said my child was short of 15 marks on the merit list. The caller demanded Rs 10,000 for getting the marks increased to ensure his admission. The caller then sent an SBI account number to me in which, he asked me to deposit Rs 10,000”, he said.

SP, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan, said he had received the information. He said what can be implied from the calls is that data regarding details of candidates, who have appeared in entrance test for sainik school examinations, seems to have been hacked.

“Most of the people have been called from different numbers and given different bank accounts for depositing money. This looks like the work of typical gang of thugs involved in duping people through internet frauds. We have advised the people against believing claims to the callers. A team of the Kangra police is investing the case”, the SP said.

The fact that data has been hacked has created panic among the parents of children. Many of them are suspecting that the entire examination process might have been compromised.

