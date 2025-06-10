Complete Shongtong project by Nov 2026, Sukhvinder Sukhu directs officials

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project in Kinnaur and directed officials to complete the 450 MW capacity hydroelectric project by November 2026.

The CM said the state would earn annual revenue of about Rs 1,000 crore after the commissioning of the project.

“The project has been under construction for the last 13 years. The present government has accelerated the construction work and it would be dedicated to the nation in the stipulated time period,” he said.

Sukhu said the present government was taking concrete steps to ensure proper exploitation of its river water to strengthen the economy of the state.

He further said the state government was working towards taking over the Dhaulasidh, Luhri and Sunni hydro power projects and the total amount spent on these projects so far was being evaluated.

“Henceforth, the state government would take forward the construction work of hydropower projects on its own terms so that the interests of the state could be protected, which were completely sidelined by the previous BJP government,” he said.

The CM said that the state government was also moving ahead towards setting up a geo-thermal power project at Tapri in Kinnaur district, and making advancement in the field of electricity by producing solar and green hydrogen energy.

“Despite being a surplus energy state, we purchase electricity in winters from October to March at the rate of Rs 5-6 per unit from the neighbouring states. The solar energy production is being promoted as much as possible so that the government doesn’t need to buy electricity,” he said.

He said that solar projects of about 626 MW capacity, being implemented by HPPCL, were at various stages of construction in the state.

HP Power Corporation Limited Managing Director Abid Hussain Sadiq apprised the Chief Minister about various ongoing construction works in the Shongtong-Karcham project.

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, along with senior officers of the district administration were present on this occasion.

CM gives land ownership to 25 persons in Kalpa

CM Sukhu on Monday distributed Land Ownership Certificates to 25 beneficiaries of Kalpa block under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. “Land leases have already been allotted to 460 individuals across the state under the Forest Rights Act, 2006,” said the Chief Minister.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 48 crore in the Kinnaur Assembly constituency.

He laid the foundation stone of an auditorium at DIET at Reckong-Peo, Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex at Kalpa (Rs 29.88 crore) and inaugurated a youth hostel at Kalpa, constructed at a cost of Rs 10.60 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of CBSE-affiliated schools in four blocks of Kinnaur.

He announced that under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, women will be given the benefit in a phased manner across all blocks of Kinnaur district.

The Chief Minister further said that the government plans to create 25,000 jobs in this financial year and has committed to creating five lakh employment opportunities over five years.

He also announced a new scheme to ensure medical check-ups for senior citizens above 70 years of age at their doorstep.

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for launching several developmental works in the Kinnaur constituency.