Forest Dept imposes entry, activity fee in Spiti’s eco-sensitive zones

In a significant move to preserve the fragile ecology of the cold desert region of Spiti in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, the Forest Department has introduced user fees for tourists entering and engaging in activities within eco-sensitive and protected areas such as Kibber, Pin Valley and Chandratal.

The initiative is aimed at minimising the carbon footprint of tourism and enhancing amenities for a better visitor experience

in compliance with directions from the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

For the first time, both domestic and international tourists will be required to pay a daily entry fee to access these sensitive zones.

Indian tourists will be charged Rs 150 per person, while foreign nationals will pay Rs 500 per head. This step marks a shift from the earlier open-access approach, wherein no entry fees were applicable.

In addition to the entry charges, specific daily fees have also been set for various tourism-related activities, including documentary filming, commercial shoots and tent pitching.

According to the Forest Department, the fee structure is as follows — Rs 4,000 per day for private documentary filming, Rs 2,500 per day for government documentary filming, Rs 7,500 per day for commercial filming/shooting, Rs 500 per day for personal shooting, Rs 200-Rs 500 per day for tent installation and Rs 400 per day for dhabha (roadside eatery) operation.

These charges are intended to not only generate revenue for maintaining ecological integrity but also control unregulated tourism that has been steadily increasing in Spiti Valley.

Kaza DFO Mandar Jeware said the fee implementation was in direct accordance with the Himachal High Court’s directives.

“Spiti is a highly sensitive ecological zone. These new charges will help manage human activity and ensure that tourism develops in a sustainable manner,” he said.

He added violators of the newly introduced rules would be subjected to double the standard penalty as a deterrent against unauthorised activities.

Tourism in Spiti Valley has surged in recent years, attracting both domestic and international travellers seeking adventure and tranquillity. However, this boom has also raised concerns over ecological degradation due to unmanaged human activity.

The authorities hope that the introduction of these charges will foster responsible tourism and help protect the region’s unique environment for future generations.