Construction work goes on, curbs in force on Mandi-Pandoh stretch

In a bid to ease traffic congestion on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accelerated construction activity on the Mandi-Pandoh stretch, particularly around the challenging 4 Miles section in Mandi district, which is a landslide prone area in the region.

With tourist footfall rising sharply during the summer season, the under-construction stretch has become a traffic bottleneck, resulting in long queues of vehicles lined up on the road, especially during morning and evening hours.

Travellers report frequent delays as vehicles make their way towards or return from the hill stations, choking the narrow and uneven road.

In coordination with the district administration, the NHAI is actively engaged in speeding up the work.

Acting on a request by the NHAI, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi Apoorv Devgan has ordered scheduled traffic halts at 4 Miles — from 5 am to 7 am and again from 12:30 am to 2:30 am — to allow uninterrupted construction work. These restrictions will remain in force till June 10.

“The aim is to complete this crucial section as early as possible to restore smooth travel,” an NHAI official said. “The terrain is rocky and tough to work with, but all possible measures are being taken to speed up the process.”

Meanwhile, the recurring traffic jams have created discomfort for commuters and tourists alike, leading to a lot of inconvenience.

Hoteliers in the Kullu-Manali region, who depend heavily on tourist arrivals, are also feeling the pinch.

“We are desperately waiting for the road work to be completed. Once work done, it will boost tourism and make travel more pleasant for visitors,” said Hemraj Sharma, a hotelier in Manali.

Authorities have urged motorists to remain patient and adhere to traffic regulations during the ongoing construction work.

Upon completion, the upgraded highway is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance overall connectivity to tourist destinations of Kullu-Manali.