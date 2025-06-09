Himachal: Cow milk being procured from farmers at MSP of Rs 51 per litre

The state government is procuring cow milk from over 38,000 farmers, collecting an average of 2.25 lakh litre milk daily at a support price of Rs 51 per litre, based on quality standards.

Additionally, about 1,482 buffalo-rearers contribute 7,800 litres of milk per day, which is purchased at Rs 61 per litre.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the dairy reforms go beyond mere production figures. “It is about creating a sustainable ecosystem that values farmers, ensures quality and fosters inclusive growth,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to offer Minimum Support Price (MSP) on milk.

“The move reflects a strong commitment of the government to support livestock farmers and enhance rural livelihoods.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, the government has introduced several reforms towards empowering dairy farmers and strengthening the co-operative institutions,” said a government spokesperson.

To ease logistical challenges, especially in hilly and remote regions, the government is also providing Rs 2 per litre transport subsidy for dairy farmers.

It is expected to benefit a large number of producers. “It is improving farmers’ access to markets and also reducing transportation costs for marginal farmers,” said the spokesperson.

He further said that Him Ganga Yojana, which aims at transforming dairy farming at the grassroots level, was one of the most ambitious undertakings of the state. In the first phase of the scheme, a dedicated committee has been formed to visit villages and establish milk producer co-operative societies at the grassroots level.

“As part of this initiative, 268 new dairy cooperatives have been formed in Hamirpur and Kangra districts,” he said.

Out of these, 11 societies in Hamirpur and 99 in Kangra have already been registered. In Hamirpur, out of 46 newly formed societies, 20 are women-led dairy co-operatives, which show the focus of the state government on empowering rural women, he said.

In Kangra, a total of 222 dairy co-operatives have been established. So far, 5,166 farmers have been linked to these societies, ensuring their direct participation in organised milk production and marketing.

In another initiative, the government has launched a pilot project for goat milk procurement.

Under this initiative, the government is offering Rs 70 per litre to goat rearers. At present, 100 litres of milk is being purchased per day from 15 goat rearers.